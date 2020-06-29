Schedule
Born and raised in Washington, DC, Vic Jagger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts with a concentration in TV Production from the University of the District of Columbia. She began her radio career as an intern in 2002 with the nationally-syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show, and within a year, was hired as Assistant Producer and part-time Personality. In 2008, Vic Jagger became a full-time on-air talent with the morning show; creating popular character voices, parodies and giving her subjective opinions on trending topics and national headlines. Vic Jagger’s ambition has garnered her much success over the years; being named program & music director for Russ Parr’s syndicated weekend countdown show “On the Air”, numerous appearances on “NewsOne Now w/ Roland Martin”, as well as “The Vic Jagger Show” which aired Sundays on sister-station WYKS 93.9. After a 3-year hiatus from full-time radio, Vic Jagger rejoined The Russ Parr Morning Show as they made the switch to MAJIC in DC. Within 9 months, Vic Jagger joined the MAJIC line-up with her own show, “VJ In The Midday”, which airs weekdays from 10am-3pm. ‘“Hello, Hello, HELLO!!!!” Known for ‘getting you thru the work day’, Vic Jagger has maintained the top spot for middays in the DMV as she provides the Midday Buzz, Grown Folk Convo, and the Happy Hour Mix. Her laugh and good energy are infectious and she enjoys spreading LOVE across the DMV with her midday check-ins. She has interviewed tons of celebs including Taraji P. Henson, John Legend, Tamia, Snoop Dogg, Maxwell, Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Charlie Wilson, BBD, Lalah Hathaway, Tamar Braxton, Angie Stone, Vivica Fox, Nene Leakes, Raheem DeVaughn, Rare Essence, and more. Vic Jagger has hosted major concerts and events including the RBRM Tour, Donnie Simpson’s 40th Anniversary, DC Lottery, and more. In 2017, Vic Jagger held a toiletry drive with her “Labor of Love Benefit Boxes” to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX. In addition to radio, Vic Jagger teamed up with NBC 4 Washington to host a weekly segment,“The Tuesday Trend”, with Leon Harris from 2017-18. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. You can catch Vic Jagger on Magic 95.9 on Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m..

George Floyd’s Murder Case Could Move To Whiter…

Moving George Floyd's case out of Minneapolis could mean less diverse jury pools that are more sympathetic to police officers,…
06.30.20
White Driver Screaming ‘I Hang Ni**ers’ At Black…

Former employers also speak out.
06.30.20
272 NYPD Officers File For Retirement After Black…

While people don't want to abolish the police force entirely, we would like to see resources go to other programs…
06.30.20
Facebook’s New Feature Will Warn That Annoying Person…

Facebook is finally rolling a feature it has needed for a LONG TIME.
06.29.20
White Supremacists Yelling N-Word Set Black Woman On…

While Black people are fighting for equality all over the globe, reports of hate crimes and suspicious murders of young…
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Millions Push For Reopening Of Elijah McClain Murder…

McClain went into a coma and died after police in Aurora placed him in a violent chokehold.
06.26.20
No Longer Hidden: NASA Announces Washington DC Headquarters…

NASA engineer and mathematician Mary W. Jackson is finally getting her just due. On Wednesday (Jun 24) NASA announced plans…
06.26.20
Trump’s Event Speaker Criticized For Calling Aunt Jemima…

Can people just leave Aunt Jemima alone?
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
