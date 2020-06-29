Born and raised in Washington, DC, Vic Jagger holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media Arts with a concentration in TV Production from the University of the District of Columbia. She began her radio career as an intern in 2002 with the nationally-syndicated Russ Parr Morning Show, and within a year, was hired as Assistant Producer and part-time Personality. In 2008, Vic Jagger became a full-time on-air talent with the morning show; creating popular character voices, parodies and giving her subjective opinions on trending topics and national headlines. Vic Jagger’s ambition has garnered her much success over the years; being named program & music director for Russ Parr’s syndicated weekend countdown show “On the Air”, numerous appearances on “NewsOne Now w/ Roland Martin”, as well as “The Vic Jagger Show” which aired Sundays on sister-station WYKS 93.9. After a 3-year hiatus from full-time radio, Vic Jagger rejoined The Russ Parr Morning Show as they made the switch to MAJIC in DC. Within 9 months, Vic Jagger joined the MAJIC line-up with her own show, “VJ In The Midday”, which airs weekdays from 10am-3pm. ‘“Hello, Hello, HELLO!!!!” Known for ‘getting you thru the work day’, Vic Jagger has maintained the top spot for middays in the DMV as she provides the Midday Buzz, Grown Folk Convo, and the Happy Hour Mix. Her laugh and good energy are infectious and she enjoys spreading LOVE across the DMV with her midday check-ins. She has interviewed tons of celebs including Taraji P. Henson, John Legend, Tamia, Snoop Dogg, Maxwell, Jermaine Dupri, Ne-Yo, Charlie Wilson, BBD, Lalah Hathaway, Tamar Braxton, Angie Stone, Vivica Fox, Nene Leakes, Raheem DeVaughn, Rare Essence, and more. Vic Jagger has hosted major concerts and events including the RBRM Tour, Donnie Simpson’s 40th Anniversary, DC Lottery, and more. In 2017, Vic Jagger held a toiletry drive with her “Labor of Love Benefit Boxes” to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX. In addition to radio, Vic Jagger teamed up with NBC 4 Washington to host a weekly segment,“The Tuesday Trend”, with Leon Harris from 2017-18. She is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. You can catch Vic Jagger on Magic 95.9 on Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m..

