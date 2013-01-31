Idaho School Board Trustee’s Wife Likens Obama To A Rifle, Calls President ‘Black And Scary’

Brent Regan (pictured), a Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, school board trustee, recently apologized for recalling a private conversation he had with his wife to an audience of politicos and the general public, where he said his spouse likened President Barack Obama to a rifle and described him as being “Black and scary,” reports KHQ News.

While Regan was addressing a packed legislative forum last Saturday about federal gun measures, he decided to share a conversation he had with his wife about there being no clear definition on assault rifles:

“I said, They can’t figure out what an assault weapon is – it’s just black and it looks scary, and she [the wife] looks at me and said, ‘Well, so is Obama.’”

Upon hearing Regan’s remarks, some audience members reportedly laughed, with some even applauding.

But there were some present who felt the story was racist.

By the time Monday rolled around, Regan had received explosive backlash about his statements. On Tuesday, Regan spoke to KHQ and said his statements were not made with any ill will toward the President. Regan also reportedly stated that he was surprised by the reactions he received thus far.

Unfortunately, the Gem State’s’ Coeur D’Alene area reportedly has a reputation of being racist and riddled with Neo-Nazis; still, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations (KCTFHR) thought the school board member’s remarks were incendiary enough to call a press conference on Tuesday.

“Any time there’s an incident, because of that past unfair interpretation of our society, it gets magnified. We can have an incident here that’s not nearly as major as somewhere else, and it will get national attention,” KCTFHR Secretary Tony Stewart said.

“…When you tell a joke against a person or a community of people, it’s not only degrading, it affects their self-esteem.”

Will Regan be canned for his thoughtless comments? According to the task force, it is currently not looking to formally discipline Regan but hopes he has learned his lesson. Stewart says Regan has apologized to the school board members and administration. The task force has also recommended that Regan also apologize to every parent and student in his district as well.

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted January 31, 2013

