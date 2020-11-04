WWIN FCC Applications

HomeUncategorized

Voting Rights, Criminal Justice Reform And Marijuana Win…

Civil rights advocates were delivered good news from final results in certain statewide elections that have provided somewhat of a…
11.04.20
Results Trickle In As Data Show Roles Black…

Exit polling data was painting a broad picture of the election's results and the role that Black voters, in particular,…
11.04.20
Live Updates: Election Day Voter Suppression Reports Pour…

There was a growing sense that voters would be subjected to a range of suppression efforts as Election Day voting…
11.03.20
Black Women Are Running For Office In Historic…

Black women have made strides in the political space, but Glynda C. Carr, President and CEO of Higher Heights, says…
11.03.20
‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’:…

Candace Owens let America know how she really feels about Antifa and so-called "mob rule" when she spoke her truth…
11.03.20
Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance…

From candidates for Congress to the U.S. Senate, a change in the balance of power on Capitol Hill is looming…
11.03.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…

"Did you see the way our people, they were, ya know, protecting this bus, because they're nice," President Trump said…
11.03.20
‘War Criminal’ Allen West Defends Pro-Trump Drivers ‘Violence’…

It wasn't just that Allen West defended a caravan of pro-Trump truck drivers surrounding a Biden campaign bus in an…
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…

The potential of violence is threatening to further divide the United States of America ahead of one of the most…
11.02.20
Maxine Waters Calls Out ‘Undermining’ Black Trump Voters:…

Just days ahead of the election, California Sen. Maxine Waters had some choice words for Black voters intending to cast…
11.02.20
