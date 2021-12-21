Celebrity News
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good

2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

It’s Splitsville for DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good after 9 years together.

The Hollywood producer and best-selling author filed for divorce from his actress wife. The Blast obtained legal documents showing the case was opened on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Most Courthouse in Los Angeles.

The couple has been married since 2012.

For now, Meagan still has “Mrs. Franklin” in her Instagram bio. But, that may change given the new set of circumstances.

