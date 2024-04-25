Listen Live
Busta Rhymes, Morris Day & The Time Set To Headline Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024

Published on April 25, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

City leaders and organizers announced Thursday that Busta Rhymes and funk rockers Morris Day and The Time will be headlining the 47th annual AFRAM this year in Baltimore.

Additionally, Alex Isley, Big Daddy Kane, Crystal Waters, Alex Isley, Morris Day, October London, Mya and Karen Clark-Sheard will also hit the stage at historic Druid Hill Park this Juneteenth weekend.

As we celebrate 40 years of club music in Baltimore, DJs Tommy Davis and Teddy Douglas of the Basement Boys will also hit the stage.

AFRAM is a free festival and is one of the largest African-American cultural arts fairs on the East Coast.

The event will be held in Druid Hill Park on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

