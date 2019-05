Contact Us

Mailing Address

Radio One Baltimore

1705 Whitehead Rd.

Gwynn Oak, Md. 21207

General Manager

Howard Mazer

hmazer@radio-one.com

Programming

Magic Studio Request Line

410-481-9590

Program Director

Kelson

vkelson@radio-one.com

Music Director/Programming Assistant

Lincoln Stokes

listokes@radio-one.com

Promotions

Promotions Director/Event Planner

Keller Wynder

kwynder@radio-one.com

Sales

Sales Manager

Dave Willner

dwillner@radio-one.com

Digital

Online Editor

Tyler K. McDermott

tymcdermott@interactiveone.com

Business

Business Manager

Glenn Lipman

glipman@radio-one.com

Engineering

Chief of Engineering

Karl Goehring

kgoehring@radio-one.com

Production/Traffic

Imaging Director

Ajaya “AJ” Smith

ajaya@radio-one.com

Production Director

Miguel“Dirty Rice” Marmolejos

mmarmolejos@radio-one.com

Traffic Director

Mike Madison

mmadison@radio-one.com

Internships

Candidates should contact Keller Wynder at kwynder@radio-one.com

For Political/Candidate rate requests, please contact the Director of Sales, Dave Willner at 410-907-0322.

FCC Public File Contact:

Publicfilecontact@radio-one.com