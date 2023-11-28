Magic 95.9

7 years after being "cancelled" for performing at Trump's inauguration, Chrisette Michele did a TED Talk to debunk cancel culture altogether. The post Welcome To My TED Talk: Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture? appeared first on Black America Web.
Our first film list of the year comes with some of 2024's best movies. Check out the trailers for this week's 'What to Watch' film list.
Black women are more likely to have a Black spouse, according to a new study. The post Black Women More Likely To Have A Black Spouse, New Data Shows appeared first on NewsOne.
The Witness To History: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness returns with its latest episode which features top tier MC’s Method Man and Royce Da 5’9″. Repping Staten Island and Detroit, respectively, these two rappers have created thick chapters for themselves in the book of Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop Wired Director of Content Alvin aqua Blanco held […]