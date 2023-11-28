Magic 95.9

Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Urban One Honors: Best in Black - Honorees + Talent

Warming Centers & Important Winter Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area

Local
7 items

List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey ruled out vs. Texans, but TE Mark Andrews is questionable

Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Greater Baltimore Area Until Friday Evening

View All
Celebrity News

Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids

Issa Rae’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ Is Canceled And We Are Not ‘OK’

Dame Dash Says Kanye West Dresses Like A “Crackhead” To Troll

View All
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’

Pete Davidson Regrets Comment Made To Aretha Franklin’s Family. Says He was Also High on Ketamine

Angela Bassett Receives Her First Oscar After A Remarkable 40-Year Film Career

View All
Latest
10 items

Welcome To My TED Talk: Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture?

7 years after being "cancelled" for performing at Trump's inauguration, Chrisette Michele did a TED Talk to debunk cancel culture altogether. The post Welcome To My TED Talk: Did Chrisette Michele Just Make A (Good) Point About Cancel Culture? appeared first on Black America Web.

10 items

This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ Film List Features ‘Origin,’ ‘The Book of Clarence’ & ‘Quiz Lady’

Our first film list of the year comes with some of 2024's best movies. Check out the trailers for this week's 'What to Watch' film list.

Black Women More Likely To Have A Black Spouse, New Data Shows

Black women are more likely to have a Black spouse, according to a new study. The post Black Women More Likely To Have A Black Spouse, New Data Shows appeared first on NewsOne.

Witness To History Podcast: Method Man & Royce Da 5’9″ Rep Their Cities

  The Witness To History: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness returns with its latest episode which features top tier MC’s Method Man and Royce Da 5’9″. Repping Staten Island and Detroit, respectively, these two rappers have created thick chapters for themselves in the book of Hip-Hop. Hip-Hop Wired Director of Content Alvin aqua Blanco held […]

#ICare Baltimore
Engaging Black America 2023
Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close