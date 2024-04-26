Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Joel Embiid had a monsterous performance to keep the Philadelphia Sixers NBA playoff hopes alive. Scoring a playoff career-high, Embiid dropped 50 points in the Sixers win over the New York Knicks in Game 3. It was reveled after the game that Embiid is suffering from a mild case of Bell’s Palsy.

What is Bell’s Palsy?

Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face. According to the mayoclinic.org, The weakness makes half of the face appear to droop. However, the weakness often is short-term and improves over weeks.

Embiid spoke on his condition, expressing the frustrations of such in untimely occurrence, but remained poised in accepting what has been put in front of him and focusing on getting over the hump.

“It is unfortunate,” Embiid said of his ailments and injuries. “Every single year you start asking yourself questions like, why? Every single year, it’s very annoying. Maybe, it’s just meant to be. I just got to take it as it is. But the one thing I’m not going to do is give up. No matter what happens. I gotta keep pushing, keep fighting, and keep putting my body in the line for my family, for this city, for this team.”

Tyrese Maxey accredited Embiid leadership for the reason they were able to take game three. Joel being such a dominant force in the paint, and on the floor in general, it was hard for the Knicks to stick to the plan that won them games one and two.

“His voice, and his presence tonight, was the biggest thing,” said Tyrese Maxey. “I know he had 50 — I just said that like it was nothing — but his voice, his presence, his passion, was huge tonight. He didn’t let us get pushed around.”

The Sixers will try to even up the series in game 4 versus the Knicks Sunday April 28th, at the Wells Fargo Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.

Joel Embiid Plays Through Bell’s palsy, Scores 50 in Sixers Game 3 Win was originally published on rnbphilly.com