Light rail service will not operate at five stations south of Baltimore for most of May as the Maryland Transit Administration is set to begin track repairs next week, the agency said Thursday.
Shuttle buses running every 20 to 25 minutes will take passengers between the affected stations, which include Linthicum, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, BWI Business District and BWI. The agency plans to reopen the stations and restore full service on May 25. Light rail service from the northern terminus at Hunt Valley south through the North Linthicum station will operate as normal.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks
