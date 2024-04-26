Listen Live
Local

Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Light rail service resumed Dec. 23 after major mechanical issues related to the ongoing rehabilitation of the aging railcar fleet knocked it out of service for roughly two weeks.

Source: Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

Light rail service will not operate at five stations south of Baltimore for most of May as the Maryland Transit Administration is set to begin track repairs next week, the agency said Thursday.

Shuttle buses running every 20 to 25 minutes will take passengers between the affected stations, which include Linthicum, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, BWI Business District and BWI. The agency plans to reopen the stations and restore full service on May 25. Light rail service from the northern terminus at Hunt Valley south through the North Linthicum station will operate as normal.

Related Stories

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Light Rail Urban Transportation
Local

Light rail track maintenance to close some stations for 3 weeks

News

Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Local

Busta Rhymes, Morris Day & The Time Set To Headline Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024

The D.L. Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Questions Why Trump Only Meets with Black Entertainers [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close