Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs

Happy Birthday Hip-Hop!

The U.S. Senate designated August 11th as Hip-Hop Celebration Day. In addition, August is also Hip-Hop Celebration Month. That’s ahead of November’s Hip-Hop History Month.

It was on this day in 1973 that DJ Kool Herc threw a back to school party in the Bronx, New York. Since then hip-hop has gone global, touching the lives of many.

Celebrate the occasion by testing your knowledge of some classic hip-hop songs. Take our Finish the Lyric quiz below.

