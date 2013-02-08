Whitney Houston Wax Figures

CLOSE
Madame Tussauds is remembering the legendary singer Whitney Houston who died last year with  four separate wax figures.

Houston’s manager and sister-in-law Pat Houston said in a statement on behalf of the family, “We were extremely honored when Madame Tussauds approached us about doing four figures of Whitney from different points in her 30-year career. This is something we are excited to do for the fans.”

The unveiling marks the first time in 200 years that the museum has simultaneously created so many different figures of the same subject.

Houston performing the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl is going to Washington, D.C.’s Tussauds; Houston in her 1992 movie The Bodyguard is going to Hollywood.  Las Vegas will display the young Houston as seen in her 1988 video for “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)”; and New York will exhibit a more recent likeness of the singer, from a 2009 photo shoot for her final studio album.

Rosemary Preta, director of marketing, Midway USA, Merlin Entertainment Group said,“She was a true and rare talent, and we are exceedingly proud to be adding her wax likeness to our attractions in the United State.,”

Houston’s wax figures will be unveiled in New York on Thursday, nearly a year after her passing.

