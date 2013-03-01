CLOSE
National
Porn Stars Get Fired After Mr. Markus Has On-Air Sex During Radio Show

Mr. Marcus and his man thang are in the news again after he reportedly had on-air sex during a radio show this week, TMZ reports.

RELATED: Mr. Marcus Admits To Starting Syphilis Scare And Lying About Positive Test Results

The legendary porn star–who had sex on the job after knowing he was diagnosed with Syphilis–was a guest on Jessica Bangkok‘s show, “Real Life Stories,” a SiriusXM channel operated by Radio Sex, when he reportedly had sex on-air.

Porn actresses Debi Diamond and Nicki Hunter were in the studio and did the wild thang on-air, too.

Bangkok, Diamond and Hunter, all employed by Radio Sex, were canned after the parent company, Manwin USA, investigated the allegations.

TMZ reports that photos of the on-air romp made their way on social media. When the brass at Manwin USA learned of what went down, they reportedly went crazy–thus the pink slips. Though Bangkok’s show was indeed about sex, no one is allowed to get freaky in the studio. For one, it is against company policy. Not to mention, the show does not have permits to have sex on-air.

The biggest issue of all is the fact that Bangkok allegedly knew of Mr. Marcus’ Syphilis history and still allowed him to do the nasty on-air. Mr. Marcus admitted last year to doctoring a positive STD test result and presenting it to porn producers as negative. He went on to have sex with several performers after lying about his results. After news broke that he lied about his STD status, the porn industry shut down for a month while everyone was tested.

TMZ reached out to Mr. Marcus but have not heard back. NewsOne went to his timeline to see if he is talking about it there; he isn’t–at least not explicitly.

Though he did tweet this message yesterday:

Mr. Marcus

