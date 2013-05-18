Easy-E And ODB Holograhm Concert?

After the success Dr. Dre and Snoop had with Tupac’s hologram at Coachella last year you knew it was only a matter of time. Well here we are Easy-E’s protege’s Bone Thugs N-Harmony and Wu-Tang are suppose to perform at the Rock The Bells Festival later this year using NWA rapper Easy-E and Ol’ Dirty’s image in holograms. To read more click here. When you think about the endless possibilities with this new technology it’s mindblowing. I would like to see Luther and Marvin Gaye or how about James Brown and Chuck Brown WHAT! Check out the Tupac holograhm with Snoop and Dre

Best New Artist

vote for BET’s New Artist Award

Take Our Poll

Also On Magic 95.9: