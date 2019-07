Join certified Yoga instructor, Robin Downes, to tone your arms with a lovely Yoga Flava Flow sequence.

The sequence includes a slow flow of sequenced yoga poses, set to soothing music. The poses tone and strengthen the upper body, especially the arms and include: Downward Facing Dog, Cobra, Plank, Chaturanga.

Tone Arms With Yoga [VIDEO] was originally published on elev8.com

1 2Next page »

Robin Downes Posted July 12, 2013

Also On Magic 95.9: