Lifestyled by April Watts
[April's Thought Of The Day] You're Not The Only One!

There is something wrong with you when you want to be “the only one.” The smartest…the fastest…the prettiest…the most talented… If you are uncomfortable sharing presence with others that exhibit some sort of greatness, that’s a sure sign of insecurity. You waste energy and weaken yourself in trying to supplant others. For what’s better than one bad ass? TWO BAD ASSES…BETTER YET, AN ENCLAVE OF BAD ASSNESS! Surround yourself with greatness instead of trying to supplant it. The reality is, no matter how BAD ASS you are, you’re not the only one and you NEVER will be.

