CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Pat Houston Makes Major Announcement About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition

Leave a comment

Bobbi Kristina Cropped Getty Image

Bobbi Kristina‘s family has taken the next step towards moving on.

Aunt Pat Houston released a statement revealing Whitney Houston’s only child has been moved into hospice care.

“Despite the great medical care at numerous facilities, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s condition has continued to deteriorate,” Bobbi Kristina’s aunt Pat Houston told E! News in a statement today. “As of today, she has been moved into hospice care. We thank everyone for their support and prayers. She is in God’s hands now.”

Last week, Bobby Brown made his own statement regarding rumors about the family’s bickering over Bobbi Kristina’s care.

“Unless you hear it directly from me or through my attorney, do not believe any words attributed to me. I am making decisions with Pat Houston and we are working together for the medical care of my daughter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cissy Houston was not hopeful in regards to her granddaughter’s recovery:

“She’s the same, she’s not progressing at all,” Cissy said. “She’s not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I’m ready for her…I have nothing to do with that. That’s His job. It’s His territory, you know? And I understand it.”

Bobbi has been on life support since she was found unresponsive in her Georgia home on January 31st of this year. She is only 22 years old.

As always, stay tuned for updates on Bobbi’s condition.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Pat Houston Makes Major Announcement About Bobbi Kristina’s Condition was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown , coma , Hospital , Pat Houston , WHITNEY HOUSTON

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close