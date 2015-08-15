Have You Heard ‘Hell You Talmbout?’ It’s Janelle Monae’s New Song Dedicated To Black Lives Matter

The Black Lives Matter movement now has a new anthem thanks to the incredible, unstoppable, and entirely wonderful Janelle Monae. From Bob Marley’s ‘Slogans’ to MJ’s “They Don’t Really Care About Us,’ music has always provided important anthems for people who observe the world from marginalized perspectives.

Monae took to Instagram to share the song with her fans:

The caption in particular shows that Monae, who has always been forthcoming about her social awareness, is using her art to showcase her consciousness. And we are totally here for it! The caption reads:

“This song is a vessel.

It carries the unbearable anguish of millions.

We recorded it to channel the pain, fear, and trauma

caused by the ongoing slaughter of our brothers and sisters.

We recorded it to challenge the indifference, disregard,

and negligence of all who remain quiet about this issue.

Silence is our enemy. Sound is our weapon.

They say a question lives forever until it gets the answer it deserves… Won’t you say their names?”

Monae recently was cut off when she proceeded to talk about Black Lives after her performance on the ‘Today’ show. One Twitter user captured is perfectly below:

Of course, you want Black people singing and dancing but not about their actual marginalized experiences huh? Smh.

From the bottom of the heart, thank you for this Janelle Monae. Listen to the song below.

August 15, 2015

