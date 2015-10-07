CLOSE
National
Home

40-Year-Old Man With 80-Pound Scrotum Gets Surgery To Reduce His Package

When 40-year-old Dan Maurer realized his 80-pound scrotum was becoming detrimental to his marital sex life, he decided to do something about it.

Leave a comment

Well, this isn’t something you hear everyday. Let’s just be honest, people crave sex. So when 40-year-old Dan Maurer realized his 80-pound scrotum was becoming detrimental to his marital sex life, he decided to do something about it.

Earlier this week, TLC aired its newest documentary starring Dan Maurer, aptly titled The Man With The 80lb GroinThe documentary highlighted the Michigan native during his road to recovery and rejuvenated sex life. Sometime during his 21-year-long marriage with his wife, Mindy, Maurer realized he had a problem. Puzzled by his increased scrotal size, Dan headed over to the doctors. They explained to him that it was because of his excessive weight. Dan lost the weight, but didn’t notice any difference to his enlarged scrotum.

After watching his scrotum balloon to a whopping 80 lbs, Dan was clueless as to the cause of his lofty issue. It wasn’t until he watched TLC’s The Man With The 132 Pound Scrotum, that he realized he suffered from Scrotal lymphedema, which causes your testicles to swell. Dan then decided to have surgery for the sake of his health and marriage.

In August 2014, he underwent a 14-hour procedure that also involved doctors removing 150 lbs of excess fat. One year later, Maurer is loving life and living healthier. In addition, he even started a GoFundMe page to help him pay off his medical bills. It takes big balls to put your story out there, and Dan did it. Go show love and support his page.

Check out more in the video above.

SOURCE: The Daily Mail | VIDEO CREDIT: ABC

12 photos Launch gallery

The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 40-Year-Old Man With 80-Pound Scrotum Gets Surgery To Reduce His Package

The 12 Best Celebrity Eggplants So Far… (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4111707”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4111707″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4111707″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4111707” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

40-Year-Old Man With 80-Pound Scrotum Gets Surgery To Reduce His Package was originally published on globalgrind.com

Dan Maurer , health , scrotum , Surgery , The Man With The 80lb Groin , tlc , tm

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close