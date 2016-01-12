ANOTHER ONE: George Washington University Revokes Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree

In late 2015, the GW Student Association Senate wrote a resolution to revoke Bill Cosby’s degree. Student groups also met with university president, Steven Knapp to express their displeasure with the degree being upheld.
Knapp has since released a statement, “Whatever may ultimately be determined about the guilt or innocence of Mr. Cosby in a court of law, the controversy itself has become a cause of renewed distress for our students and alumni who are survivors of sexual assault.”
Cosby has been awarded nearly 60 honorary degrees throughout his career. According to Vulture, Amherst College and Springfield College are the latest institutions to disassociate themselves with the defamed actor.
As of January 2016, at least 13 schools have cut ties with the 78-year-old philanthropist, including Spelman college which was the recipient a $20 million endowment from Cosby and wife Camille.
Cosby was most recently charged with the aggravated assault of Andrea Constand which allegedly took place in 2004.
