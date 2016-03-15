Is Mariah Carey A Dead Beat Sibling? She Allegedly Refuses To Pay For Her Dying Sister’s Brain Surgery

Did you know Mariah Carey had siblings? We rarely see any of the pop icon’s family in the media and now her brother is pleading for his little sister’s help.

Morgan Carey 51, claims that he hasn’t talked to his little sister Mariah in over two years and he has yet to meet her twins Morrocan and Monroe.

He told British newspaper, The Sun, that Mimi has not been reachable and the family needs her to assist with the medical bills for her older sister, Alison. The 54-year-old woman is a former prostitute who is now HIV-positive. She reportedly needs brain and spinal surgery.

“Mariah needs to step up” said Morgan. “I flew in from Hawaii last year when Alison was taken off a ventilator, believing she was going to die, my sister didn’t even show up at the hospital.”

“Thankfully Alison had a miraculous recovery but now she needs brain and spinal surgery and will be going into hospital any day. She has desperately reached out to Mariah over and over again. We never hear back.”

Mariah was very candid with the media about her difficult pregnancy but Morgan said that the pop star didn’t seem to care when his wife, her sister-in-law, miscarried. He unapologetically implied that his younger sister is selfish. “…The world has to revolve around Mariah and there is no room in the world apart from her” added Morgan.

Oftentimes, family members can appear to be too reliant on their wealthy celebrity relative for their needs. Morgan however shared that Mariah, who’s worth an estimated $350 million, could help her sister without putting a dent into her fortunes. “She probably spends more on dog food than it would cost to make sure her sister gets properly cared for.”

Morgan added that he’s only aware of what’s going on in Mariah’s life through social media and he’s seems to be fed up with Mariah jet setting across the world with her fiancé James Packer as if her family isn’t in the midst of a crisis. “Your sister is dying and she is struggling and where are you? You think you are so fabulous, but you are a witch.”

Beauties, do you think there could be a justifiable reason for why Mariah is estranged from her family? Are you judging her for not stepping up to help her sister or does she have the right to spend her money as she chooses?

