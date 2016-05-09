Ahh, the internet: the only place where you can go from hip-hop icon to internet meme in 140 characters or less. That’s what Ja Rule found out the hard way when he believed some dumb info someone told him.

The “Always On Time” rapper was a little off when he tweeted that MJ gets a dollar every time someone reposts the Michael Jordan crying face meme.

You guys are laughing at Ja Rule, but I'm thanking him for keeping me so #woke.pic.twitter.com/3KaNcZEmKD — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 9, 2016

The internet quickly let Ja Rule know the deal and he took it like a good sport, trending and tweeting more…dumb stuff.

Oh so this is how the Internet works… Say dumb shit get a bunch of new followers!!! 🤔 this won't be easy for me y'all but I'll try… 😂😂😂 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 9, 2016

Y'all laughing but every time someone screen grabs that tweet I get 50cents!!! 😂😂😂😩😩😩 — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) May 9, 2016

Here are some of the best reactions to Ja Rule’s Jordan tweets. Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes:

@Ruleyork meme royalties? I think this ends with you Jordanized lmao — Quit Lion (@MelioraMed) May 9, 2016

"Someone please find Ja Rule so I can make sense of all this" 😂😂pic.twitter.com/LFlYbNcBYr — Latrell FreezeWell (@ChillzMuzik) May 9, 2016

Ja Rule tweeted that and Twitter entered his mentions like… pic.twitter.com/7csoU4vBYV — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) May 9, 2016

Don't you ever come at me tryna speak negative about Ja Rule little boy I will pull up fast. https://t.co/7xFt18NMsq — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) May 9, 2016

Ja Rule tweeting fake news stories like he's your uncle who just figured out facebook — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) May 9, 2016

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Ja Rule’s Reaction To His Dumb MJ Tweet Was Almost As Good As The Internet’s…Almost was originally published on globalgrind.com