CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Ja Rule’s Reaction To His Dumb MJ Tweet Was Almost As Good As The Internet’s…Almost

Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes.

Leave a comment

Ja Rule In Concert

Ahh, the internet: the only place where you can go from hip-hop icon to internet meme in 140 characters or less. That’s what Ja Rule found out the hard way when he believed some dumb info someone told him.

The “Always On Time” rapper was a little off when he tweeted that MJ gets a dollar every time someone reposts the Michael Jordan crying face meme.

The internet quickly let Ja Rule know the deal and he took it like a good sport, trending and tweeting more…dumb stuff.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ja Rule’s Jordan tweets. Because, we love any excuse to repost hilarious memes:

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Ja Rule’s Reaction To His Dumb MJ Tweet Was Almost As Good As The Internet’s…Almost was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ja Rule , memes , MJ Crying Meme , Reactions , Twitter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close