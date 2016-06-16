Woman Runs Over Boyfriend After Finding Out He’s HIV-Positive

Disturbing video of a Phoenix, Arizona woman running her boyfriend over with her car after learning of his HIV status has gone viral.

Misty Lee Wilke, who was charged with attempting to commit second-degree murder in the April 29 incident, slammed her red Mustang into the cyclist after finding out he was HIV-positive. Surveillance video shows Wilke hitting the man with such force that he flips over the car. After she hits the man, she continues to drive away.

The unidentified man sustained a fractured spine and head injuries, USA Today reports:

Police say Wilke, 43, called 911 to relay her side of the story about 30 minutes later. Wilke said she got into an argument with the man on the bike, with whom she was having a sexual relationship, when she found out he had HIV, court records show.

She said he laughed at her, and she pushed him. He swung at her with a pocketknife and cut her arm, according to police. Wilke said she got in her car and accelerated to the point that she jumped the curb and ended up sideways in the park. According to court records, Wilke told police she accelerated through the park and across Hatcher without looking, and she didn’t know who she hit.

Wilke, who pleaded not guilty, was also charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

