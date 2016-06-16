CLOSE
National
Home

Woman Runs Over Boyfriend After Finding Out He’s HIV-Positive

The unidentified man sustained a fractured spine and head injuries

Leave a comment

A woman driving s red mustang plows into her bicycle-riding boyfriend on purpose, police say. A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the horrifying video. According to police documents, 44-year-old Misty Wilke was arguing with her boyfriend in a park after learning he was HIV positive. She claims the man pulled out a pocket knife on her. After the crash, Wilke called police from home to say she didn't mean to hit the man.

Disturbing video of a Phoenix, Arizona woman running her boyfriend over with her car after learning of his HIV status has gone viral.

Misty Lee Wilke, who was charged with attempting to commit second-degree murder in the April 29 incident, slammed her red Mustang into the cyclist after finding out he was HIV-positive. Surveillance video shows Wilke hitting the man with such force that he flips over the car. After she hits the man, she continues to drive away.

The unidentified man sustained a fractured spine and head injuries, USA Today reports:

Police say Wilke, 43, called 911 to relay her side of the story about 30 minutes later. Wilke said she got into an argument with the man on the bike, with whom she was having a sexual relationship, when she found out he had HIV, court records show.

She said he laughed at her, and she pushed him. He swung at her with a pocketknife and cut her arm, according to police. Wilke said she got in her car and accelerated to the point that she jumped the curb and ended up sideways in the park. According to court records, Wilke told police she accelerated through the park and across Hatcher without looking, and she didn’t know who she hit.

Wilke, who pleaded not guilty, was also charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

SOURCE: USA Today, WLTX | VIDEO SOURCE: Inform

SEE ALSO:

Lack Of HIV Treatment Funding In Black America Is Enabling Epidemic Infection Rates

Texas Man Sentenced To Life After Infecting Toddler With HIV, Impregnating Teen

Woman Runs Over Boyfriend After Finding Out He’s HIV-Positive was originally published on newsone.com

AIDS , crime , HIV , mustang

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close