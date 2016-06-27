CLOSE
All Hell Broke Loose Between Neo Nazis And Protesters In Sacramento

Because…America.

Ku Klux Klan Holds Annual Gathering In Tennessee

A violent brawl broke out between Nazis and protesters in a rally outside of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, CBS News reports.

Multiple stabbings occurred, sending 10 people to the hospital, including nine men and one woman.

The event, organized by the Golden State Skinheads and the Traditionalist Worker Party, was disrupted when 400 counter-protesters clashed with the rally.

According to a post on their site, the assembly was organized to “protest against globalization and in defense of the right to free expression.”

From that point on, “antifascists” groups reportedly organized to shut down the Nazi rally.

Matthew Heimbach, chairman of the Traditionalist Worker Party, told the Los Angeles Times that one of his marchers was stabbed in the artery and six of the “antifascist” were also stabbed.

Police lined up in riot gear to control the situation.

So far, no arrests have been made. Isn’t that a classic example of privilege?

All Hell Broke Loose Between Neo Nazis And Protesters In Sacramento was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

