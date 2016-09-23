Google Donates $1M To National Museum Of African American History And Culture

This weekend, history will be made as we welcome the newest Smithsonian museum to American culture. The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) officially opens to the public on September 24, and considering the most recent events that have transpired in America, its opening is happening right on time.

The grand opening of the NMAAHC has a historical significance to not only African-Americans, but to all Americans, making this an international cultural event unlike any other in recent history. Almost 100 years in the making, the NMAAHC takes visitors on a journey through African-American history, diving into the important stories and contributions made from influential African-Americans in the United States.

Located in the heart of our nation’s capital, the NMAAHC is more than just a collection of artifacts and mosaics, but instead immerses museum visitors into African-American history like they’ve never seen it before, and with the March 2017 launch of the first-of-its-kind 3D interactive exhibit created by Google, the museum will officially be the most technologically advanced museum in the world.

Google’s $1 million donation to NMAAHC, as well as their development of a high-tech 3D exhibit, is yet another example of Google’s investment in the Black community.

To celebrate the grand opening of the NMAAHC this weekend, the institution is hosting a plethora of events all weekend long, each of which is free and open to the public. To find out more about the grand opening, visit the museum’s website right here.

Sharde Gillam Posted September 23, 2016

