Tony Rock Hosts TV One’s Hilarious New Game Show

| 01.30.17
Comedian and actor Tony Rock is hosting TV One’s new game show dating series, The Game Of Dating. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about what to expect.

“It’s a marriage between a dating how and a game show. They watch real dates…they have fun with the teams and I have fun with them. The team with the most money wins $20,000.”

What’s a date deal breaker?

“It’s a vibe. If there is no vibe. I’ll be a gentleman. I’ll pay for the whole meal, I pull out chairs. But if there is no connection or no vibe.”

The Game Of Dating premieres on TV One, Tuesday at 8p/7p CST. Listen to the interview below.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

