Episode 2 of Bronzeville is here, continuing the story of Jimmy Tillman’s early days in Chicago as he grows accustomed to the glamour and mystery of Chi-Town’s historically Black neighborhood of Bronzeville in the 1940s.

In this episode, Everett Copeland (Wood Harris) finds himself in prison, and his brother Jesse (Omari Hardwick) struggles to keep the gangs running smoothly as racist government officials attempt to clamp down on their business and “stop the wheel from turning.”

Curtis Randolph (Laurence Fishburne) meets with the Mayor to remind him the importance of the Black vote in Chicago, and Randolph’s personal payments to City Hall.

Meanwhile, Jimmy (Larenz Tate) and Casper spend an evening at The Royale, the hottest nightclub in Bronzeville, where Jimmy meets the stunning Lisa Copeland (Tika Sumpter), and has an encounter with the treacherous St. Louis boss, Frank “Better Offer” Barnes (Lance Reddick).

Listen to the latest episode of Bronzeville, above, and click here

to catch up on the last episode.

‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two was originally published on globalgrind.com

