‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two

Laurence Fishburne, Omari Hardwick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tika Sumpter and Wood Harris star in this unique story.

News & Gossip
| 02.14.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Episode 2 of Bronzeville is here, continuing the story of Jimmy Tillman’s early days in Chicago as he grows accustomed to the glamour and mystery of Chi-Town’s historically Black neighborhood of Bronzeville in the 1940s.

In this episode, Everett Copeland (Wood Harris) finds himself in prison, and his brother Jesse (Omari Hardwick) struggles to keep the gangs running smoothly as racist government officials attempt to clamp down on their business and “stop the wheel from turning.”

Curtis Randolph (Laurence Fishburne) meets with the Mayor to remind him the importance of the Black vote in Chicago, and Randolph’s personal payments to City Hall.

Meanwhile, Jimmy (Larenz Tate) and Casper spend an evening at The Royale, the hottest nightclub in Bronzeville, where Jimmy meets the stunning Lisa Copeland (Tika Sumpter), and has an encounter with the treacherous St. Louis boss, Frank “Better Offer” Barnes (Lance Reddick).

Listen to the latest episode of Bronzeville, above, and click here

to catch up on the last episode.

‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two was originally published on globalgrind.com

Bronzeville , Lance Reddick , larenz tate , laurence fishburne , Tika Sumpter , tracee ellis ross , wood harris

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close