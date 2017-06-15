CLOSE
Racist ‘Kill List’ Cover Up At California School?

The family of a female student at Monta Vista High School in Cupertino filed a civil rights lawsuit after other students threatened to riddle her with bullets.

Civil rights leaders and parents of Black students at a Cupertino, California, high school claim officials tried to cover up a racist “kill list” generated by students, reports CBS San Francisco.

The list outlines threats to shoot Black classmates, and one family yanked their daughter from Monta Vista High School, and filed a civil rights suit against the school district, notes the report.

The incident comes at a time when racists have become more emboldened by the political and social climate after Donald Trump‘s presidential election win. Bill O’Reilly came under heavy criticism recently for making an inappropriate comment about California Rep. Maxine Waters’ hair. Historically Black Colleges are experiencing enrollment booms because of outsize racism on other campuses. And several nooses have been left scattered around Washington, D.C.

Richard Richardson, a lawyer representing one of the families, held a news conference Tuesday, where he displayed racist commentary he claims is evidence of a kill list. One printout reads, “What is your focus for today?” with more words at the bottom reading “Lynch [N-Word],” said Richardson, who plans to use the examples in the lawsuit against the Fremont Union High School District and school administrators, writes CBS.

Officials did not “adequately protect” Black students, who were targeted by six to 10 unidentified male students of various races, in an incident last fall that only came to light following a recent mention in a student magazine, added Richardson.

The male students referred to themselves as “[n-word] kill spree masters,” notes the report, with the students putting the names of six to seven African-American students on the list. The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of a female student’s family, said the male students threatened to “riddle her with bullets.”

District officials said administrators took disciplinary action against the students. And the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation in September, with the district attorney’s office taking up the case for criminal prosecution, reports NBC Bay Area.

SOURCE: CBS San Francisco, NBC Bay Area

Racist 'Kill List' Cover Up At California School?

