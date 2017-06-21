CLOSE
National
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Does Rita Ora’s Neon Pantsuit Make You Green With Envy?

Singer Rita Ora was spotted out and about for a coffee run in New York City while promoting her new single, “Your Song.” She was shining in true summer gear – a lime green pant suit by Osman. Showing off the designer’s Pre-Fall collection, Rita looks comfortable in this bright two-piece that came with an oversized blazer and ankle-length pants. The rain couldn’t take away her shine!

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 19, 2017

Source: Gotham / Getty

Rita kept it simple on the accessory side, wearing silver sandals by Stuart Weitzman and hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher that complimented the lime color.

Rita Ora Visits Music Choice

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The silver around her neck was also a nice touch to her look, not too loud, but perfectly fashionable. Her swooped up bun and natural hue make-up made for a nice business-casual look.

Rita Ora Visits Music Choice

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

What’s your take on Rita’s lime lewk? Was she suited up for the right reasons but the wrong outfit, or no?

Vote below!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Does Rita Ora's Neon Pantsuit Make You Green With Envy?

