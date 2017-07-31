WaterCoolerBuzz: Should HBO’s Forthcoming Show “Confederate” Be Axed?

View this post on Instagram

#WATERCOOLERBUZZ: The creator of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign has initiated another social media protest; this time against HBO for their alternate history series, "Confederate," which explores a nation where the Confederacy successfully seceeded and slavery developed into a modern institution. The campaign is called #NoConfederate and became the no. 2 trending topic on Twitter worldwide. HBO issued a statement last night: "We have great respect for the dialogue and concern being expressed around Confederate. We have faith that [writers] Nichelle, Dan, David and Malcolm will approach the subject with care and sensitivity. The project is currently in its infancy so we hope that people will reserve judgment until there is something to see." IS THE #NOCONFEDERATE PROTEST PREMATURE OR IS THE ENTIRE CONCEPT OF THE SHOW INAPPROPRIATE? The lines are open inside #TheAprilWattsShow on @MagicBaltimore. (410) 481-9590.