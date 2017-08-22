Tiger Woods Takes Action After His Nude Photos Are Leaked Online

Hackers better think twice if they plan on digging up Tiger Woods‘ private photos. The golf star will sue you.

Woods has the internet buzzing due to some private nude photos of himself being leaked online. According to TMZ, the website Celeb Jihad posted graphic selfies of a few naked celebs including Woods, his ex Lindsey Vonn, as well as Katherine McPhee, Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and Stella Maxwell.

Woods is now ready to sue, hiring lawyer Michael Holtz to do the bidding. If the website doesn’t remove the photos of Woods ASAP, Holtz will take action.

TMZ sources say that it wasn’t Tiger’s mobile devices that were hacked, but it was Vonn’s. They say Tiger sent Vonn the naked photo while they were still together. American Idol runner-up and singer Katherine McPhee is also ready to take action. Her lawyer sent a similar threatening letter demanding her nude photos be taken down. The rest of the hacked celebs will probably follow suit. The clock starts now, Celeb Jihad!

