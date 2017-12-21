RZA To Direct Hurricane Katrina Crime Drama

RZA is an amazing rapper/actor and is set to direct another film. According to The Maven, RZA will be not only staring but directing his film “Cut Throat City.” RZA has recruited several stars for the film and fans should be excited.
Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Eiza Gonzalez and T.I. are all ready to star in this film. It will take place in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. The film will center around four friends that are involved in a heist after they can’t get work because of the damage the hurricane has had.
RZA is set to also score the film as well. He made his directorial debut in 2012 for “The Man with the Iron Fists.” There is no talk on when the film will be released, but we will keep you posted.
