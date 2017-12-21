News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With Being Judged

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Clive Davis and Pat Houston Present 'Whitney Houston Live: Her Greatest Performances' Special On SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Pat Houston gave fans some insight into Whitney Houston‘s final days, including a conversation they had a few days before her untimely death. Pat visited TV One’s Sister Circle where she revealed managing Whitney’s personal life was difficult, but she was there to bring peace. “We came to the conclusion that I was there to ease the pain that her spirit needed,” she said. “She knew that before she passed.”

Pat also revealed Whitney struggled with the public’s judgment of her. “She was like a little girl. I said Whitney, ‘Only God can judge you at the appointed time.’”

Watch the clip, below:

RELATED STORIES:

The Internet Wasn’t Here For Christina Aguilera’s Tribute To Whitney Houston, Were You?

Oh No She Didn’t?! Madonna Slams Whitney Houston As ‘Mediocre’ In Handwritten Letter

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

16 photos Launch gallery

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

Continue reading The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle…

Three images released by Kensington Palace show the couple in bliss ahead of their May 2018 wedding.
12.21.17
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal…

The tennis star faced a wrongful death lawsuit.
12.21.17
News Roundup: Nelly Sued Again; Jemele Hill Not…

The woman who accused Nelly of rape has filed allegations of sexual harassment and defamation against him after the rape…
12.21.17
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop…

Buy Black (and women owned).
12.21.17
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And…

....literally. The fashion house commissioned Spanish artist and illustrator Ignasi Monreal for these digital paintings.
12.21.17
Thieves Kill DC Teen For $220 Christmas Sneakers

A 17-year-old high school student from the District of Columbia is the latest victim of the toxic side of sneaker…
12.21.17
Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your…

We are in scary times. Our president defends Neo-Nazis. The “Supreme Leader” of North Korea issues weekly threats. A tax…
12.21.17
GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And…

This fabulous holiday look can be all yours! Check out the options starting at $45.00.
12.20.17