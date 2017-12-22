News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lenny Kravitz Writes Heartfelt Message To His Godmother Cicely Tyson

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Opening Season Gala - Opera National de Paris At Palais Garnier

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Hollywood legend Cicely Tyson recently turned 93 years-old and message poured in for her all over social media. According to Essence, one message from her godson, Lenny Kravitz received over 80,000 like on Instagram. The words were heartfelt, moving and beautiful.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Kravitz posted a photo of him hugging her and said, “Dearest Godmother, Happy Birthday. You are everything that ever was and ever will be… #CicelyTyson.” Tyson has broke so many barriers, continues to be an activist and work in the entertainment industry. She was close with Kravitz mom, Roxie Roker, who was also an amazing actress.

In November, Tyson nearly broke the internet when she landed the cover of ELLE Magazine’s November issue. We are sure Tyson will never forget these birthday messages. Can’t wait to see how she celebrates next year!

RELATED: Cicely Tyson Steals The Show With Her Outfit At Alvin Ailey Gala [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Why Anika Noni Rose & Cicely Tyson Were The Best Part Of The Emmys [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Celebrity Pics Of The Week 4/3 – 4/9: Lupita Nyong’o Meets Cicely Tyson; Kelly Rowland Meets ‘Star Wars’ Legends & More

The Latest:

Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

36 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

Continue reading Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

Black Celebrity Birthdays: December

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle…

Three images released by Kensington Palace show the couple in bliss ahead of their May 2018 wedding.
12.21.17
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal…

The tennis star faced a wrongful death lawsuit.
12.21.17
News Roundup: Nelly Sued Again; Jemele Hill Not…

The woman who accused Nelly of rape has filed allegations of sexual harassment and defamation against him after the rape…
12.21.17
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop…

Buy Black (and women owned).
12.21.17
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And…

....literally. The fashion house commissioned Spanish artist and illustrator Ignasi Monreal for these digital paintings.
12.21.17
Thieves Kill DC Teen For $220 Christmas Sneakers

A 17-year-old high school student from the District of Columbia is the latest victim of the toxic side of sneaker…
12.21.17
Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your…

We are in scary times. Our president defends Neo-Nazis. The “Supreme Leader” of North Korea issues weekly threats. A tax…
12.21.17
GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And…

This fabulous holiday look can be all yours! Check out the options starting at $45.00.
12.20.17