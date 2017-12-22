Lenny Kravitz Writes Heartfelt Message To His Godmother Cicely Tyson

Hollywood legend Cicely Tyson recently turned 93 years-old and message poured in for her all over social media. According to Essence, one message from her godson, Lenny Kravitz received over 80,000 like on Instagram. The words were heartfelt, moving and beautiful.

Kravitz posted a photo of him hugging her and said, “Dearest Godmother, Happy Birthday. You are everything that ever was and ever will be… #CicelyTyson.” Tyson has broke so many barriers, continues to be an activist and work in the entertainment industry. She was close with Kravitz mom, Roxie Roker, who was also an amazing actress.

In November, Tyson nearly broke the internet when she landed the cover of ELLE Magazine’s November issue. We are sure Tyson will never forget these birthday messages. Can’t wait to see how she celebrates next year!

