News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Lil’ Mama Shows Off Her Natural Hair [PHOTOS]

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Looks like some of our favorite celebrities are showing off their natural hair. According to BET, Lil’Mama posted a picture on Instagram rocking her natural hair. She showed off her curly fro as well as her up do style with a beautiful smile to match.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

In the caption she wrote, “NATURAL MANE” Take Care of Whats Real (Note to Self: Enjoy hair extensions color changes and textures while simultaneously prioritizing your natural hair to grow and be great).” Earlier this week we saw Beyoncè, Kelly Rowland as well as Marlo Hampton with all their natural hair out. Go head ladies we are loving these looks!

RELATED: Tasha Smith & Lance Gross On Working With Lil Mama As An Actor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lil Mama On The Dark Side Of The Strip Club That We Don’t Talk About [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Lil Mama Honors Her Late Mother’s Legacy After Losing Her To Breast Cancer [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Lil Mama & Lance Gross Slay "When Love Kills" Photo Shoot

7 photos Launch gallery

Lil Mama & Lance Gross Slay "When Love Kills" Photo Shoot

Continue reading Lil Mama & Lance Gross Slay “When Love Kills” Photo Shoot

Lil Mama & Lance Gross Slay "When Love Kills" Photo Shoot

Lil Mama was working it left, right, and sideways in a photo shoot for Fashion Bomb Daily to promote When Love Kills. You almost don’t notice Lance Gross is there, too. Almost.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
News Roundup: Cam Newton On Diddy; Deadly Pittsburgh…

Cam Newton shared his thoughts about Sean "Diddy" Combs possibly buying the Carolina Panthers and potentially bringing in Colin Kaepernick.
12.22.17
Donald Trump Jr. Posts Racist Obama Cake Instagram…

Donald Trump Jr. nearly caused a boycott at one restaurant after he posted an Instagram photo of himself and Ted…
12.22.17
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle…

Three images released by Kensington Palace show the couple in bliss ahead of their May 2018 wedding.
12.21.17
Venus Williams Cleared Of Criminal Charges In Fatal…

The tennis star faced a wrongful death lawsuit.
12.21.17
News Roundup: Nelly Sued Again; Jemele Hill Not…

The woman who accused Nelly of rape has filed allegations of sexual harassment and defamation against him after the rape…
12.21.17
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop…

Buy Black (and women owned).
12.21.17
Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2018 Ad Campaign Mixes Afros And…

....literally. The fashion house commissioned Spanish artist and illustrator Ignasi Monreal for these digital paintings.
12.21.17
Thieves Kill DC Teen For $220 Christmas Sneakers

A 17-year-old high school student from the District of Columbia is the latest victim of the toxic side of sneaker…
12.21.17
Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your…

We are in scary times. Our president defends Neo-Nazis. The “Supreme Leader” of North Korea issues weekly threats. A tax…
12.21.17
GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And…

This fabulous holiday look can be all yours! Check out the options starting at $45.00.
12.20.17