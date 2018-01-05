TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Earl ‘Butch’ Graves, Jr.

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. is currently the President and CEO of Black Enterprise, the magazine that his father, Earl Graves Sr. founded in 1970. Butch Graves took a slight detour in professional sports before dialing into the business world.

Graves was born in 1962 and raised in the same Brooklyn borough as his father. He attended Yale University and was a four-year captain of the men’s basketball team. Graves still holds the record as the team’s highest scorer and is the third highest scorer in Ivy League basketball history for the men’s division.

Upon leaving Yale in 1984, Graves was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers, playing briefly for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers before entering Harvard University to obtain his MBA degree. In 1988, Graves joined the family business and rose to President and COO in 1998. His current title as CEO came in 2006.

In 1995, Graves made headlines after New York Metro-North Police officers in search of a Black suspect. Metro-North police issued a public apology, and took out a series of ads in three major New York newspapers to illustrate the gravity of the gaffe.

Like his father, Graves is a strong advocate for the development of Black business. He also kept true to his basketball roots, coaching the game at the AAU level over the years.

Graves turns 55 today.

PHOTO: Black Enterprise

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Lands His First…

Cordell walked in NYFW with his famous fathers', dad (Poppa Snoop!) last season.
01.05.18
Report: Black Girls With A Positive Racial Identity…

Black girls who are proud of their racial identity perform better academically than those with low self-esteem about their blackness.
01.05.18
Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump…

President Donald Trump dissolved his voter fraud commission in the face of several lawsuits and widespread criticism.
01.04.18
Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny…

All eyes were definitely on her thighs!
01.04.18
Lock Him Up! Maxine Waters Drops Glorious Tweets…

The California Congresswoman also wanted for Robert Mueller to know that she will always have his back.
01.04.18
Man Charged In The Murder Of Rihanna’s Cousin

A man has been brought before a judge in the shooting death of Rihanna‘s cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. According to…
01.04.18
Black Girl Magic! Meet The 23-Year-Old Woman That…

Julia Nepper started undergrad when she was only 12-years-old!
01.04.18
Morning Slay: Ciara Goes Au Naturale For Instagram…

Ciara wanted to let all of social media know that she doesn’t need to glam up to slay! We’re used…
01.04.18
WTH? Fox News Doctor Claims Legalizing Weed Will…

The conservatives at Fox News are angry that marijuana is fully legal in California and foresee a dystopian future of…
01.04.18
There Are Calls To Boycott ‘Black Panther’ Because…

Black Panther is about to hit theaters on February 16, 2018. The highly anticipated movie stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o…
01.03.18