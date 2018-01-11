TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

N.C. Hairstylist Uses Mugshot To Promote Her Business

EURweb.com
Leave a comment

*Now how can you be mad at her, I ask you? As the saying goes,  “When life gives you lemons, doggone it! Make lemonade!!”

That’s exactly what Shia Yearwood did when she seized the moment and used her mugshot photo as an opportunity to promote her hair business.

Arrested and charged with violating a domestic protective order in Mecklenburg County on Wednesday, Yearwood started receiving compliments on her braids after the facility published her picture.

Twitter account @CharlotteMugs shared her mugshot, and the responses came pouring in.

“Okay but who did her hair?” Twitter user @daleeshish asked.

“Me,” Yearwood replied.

Yearwood retweeted the mugshot on Thursday, promoting her hairstyling business with the hashtag #BraidsByShia.

In the Inside Edition video below (scroll down) the 24-year-old says it all stated as a joke for her friends.

“I tweeted it just being funny saying #BraidsbyShia.” They flash on her mugshot photo and, it’s not bad at all — as mugshots go.

It’s no wonder she wasn’t embarrassed to flaunt it!

And the risk she took paid off!

By Sunday, her tweet had more than 4,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

Business, she says, is booming!

“I would just like to say I do appreciate the internet for the laughs and the new clients,” she tweeted on Saturday. “Lol turn negatives into positives all 2018.”

Now of course everyone is wondering why she was in jail in the first place? On Twitter, Shia said it involves a child custody case.

Watch the video below to hear Shia tell the story in her own words.

PHOTO: Mecklenburg County Police

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading N.C. Hairstylist Uses Mugshot To Promote Her Business

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3…

A Wisconsin mother was stunned when her son came home with an unbelievable class assignment. Who cleared this mess?! Trameka…
01.11.18
RIP: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who…

O n December 27, we reported Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna‘s 21-year-old cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. This week,…
01.11.18
4 Getaways To Escape The Cold Now

Travelers seeking refuge from the cold spell can visit places like Belize and Barbados that were not devastated by hurricanes…
01.11.18
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest…

Rachel Dolezal failed at trying to join the H&M protest.
01.11.18
Really? Ohio Basketball Team Thinks Their Racist ‘Coon’…

An Ohio basketball team has been benched after players donned racist jerseys with the words, "Coon" and "Knee Grow."
01.10.18
Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king…

In case you were living under a rock, Robert De Niro is no fan of Trump. He urged people to…
01.10.18
Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against…

For over a month, women have been coming forward to accuse Russell Simmons of sexual assault. On November 30, just…
01.10.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Rips Into Rick Santorum For…

CNN’s Angela Rye never holds back when someone tries to insult her on camera. Former Senator Rick Santorum learned this…
01.10.18
Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As…

Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury reportedly has heads rolling at the White House. Wolff spent several months with the…
01.09.18
NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because…

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her…
01.09.18