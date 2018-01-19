Mother Of Mentally Ill Woman Dumped At Bus Stop In Baltimore Speaks Out

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mother of a mentally ill woman who was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown and socks says the 22-year-old daughter was denied her lawful right to medical care.

Cheryl Chandler said at a news conference Thursday that her daughter faced life-threatening conditions on the street. Speaking at a lawyer’s office, she added she was made aware of her missing daughter’s predicament the night of Jan. 9 only after she happened upon a viral video shot by a passer-by enraged at what happened.

Chandler’s daughter, Rebecca, was escorted out of the hospital by uniformed security personnel with her street clothes in plastic bags, and left at an open-air bus stop with outdoor temperatures in the 30s (near zero Celsius). She was visibly disoriented.

The story is reminiscent of the death of Metrice Richardson, 24, a woman who showed signs of mental illness and was left without a way home outside a Malibu police station. Her remains were found 11 months later.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Magic 95.9: