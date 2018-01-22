News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Hip Hop Culture Is Officially Banned From Chinese TV

Strict new rules take over.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
CHINA-CULTURE-MUSIC

Source: – / Getty

China is not here for hip hop culture, or at least, that’s what their government made clear recently.

According to Time and a Chinese news outlet called Sinathe country’s top media regulator — the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China (SAPPRFT) — is cutting TV’s ties to hip hop. They require that “programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture).”

The director of SAPPRFT’s publicity department, Gao Changli, was even more specific, laying out a list of “don’t” rules. They’re as follows:

“Absolutely do not use actors whose heart and morality are not aligned with the party and whose morality is not noble. Absolutely do not use actors who are tasteless, vulgar and obscene. Absolutely do not use actors whose ideological level is low and have no class.

Absolutely do not use actors with stains, scandals and problematic moral integrity.”

Intense.

This is sure to cause some discussion on culture and how it’s perceived throughout the world. Some prominent rap songs and performances have already been banned from the media in China. According to Tecent News, Rapper Mao Yanqi, aka VaVa, was cut from the variety show Happy Camp and the music from underground rapper Triple H was removed from major streaming sites.

Seems like things are getting real in China. What do you think of the government’s move? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook. 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Hip Hop Culture Is Officially Banned From Chinese TV

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18
Muva Harriet Tubman Would Not Be Here For…

In the name of all that is holy, leave Tubman and the womanist movement that she represents, out of this.
01.22.18
11 items
11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

Take a look at this selection of photos from the 2018 Women's March that captured the power flexed in cities…
01.22.18
11 items
Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen…

A 14-year history of Omarosa in front of the cameras.
01.22.18
Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s…

Malia Obama's rumored British boyfriend Rory Farquharson led an interesting life before he met the former first daughter.
01.22.18
15 items
Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018…

We rounded up all the hair products you need to achieve these looks.
01.22.18