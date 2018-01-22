News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick Lamar In Smooth Mashup

A rising talent remixes three hits.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic World Tour - Madison Square Garden

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Alex Aiona is no stranger to music mashups. The talented singer has been performing since his early teens and throughout his career, he’s released cover songs on YouTube that have gained millions of views.

With a record deal with Interscope and a new track with T-Pain, we’ll surely be seeing Alex’s face in the future.

As a teaser, you can watch Alex put his own spin on Bruno Mar‘s “Finesse,” Justin Timberlake‘s “Filthy” and Kendrick Lamar‘s “LOVE” below. Following the clip, you can get a sneak peek at one of his tour vlogs!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Singer Covers Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, And Kendrick Lamar In Smooth Mashup

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18
Muva Harriet Tubman Would Not Be Here For…

In the name of all that is holy, leave Tubman and the womanist movement that she represents, out of this.
01.22.18
11 items
11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

Take a look at this selection of photos from the 2018 Women's March that captured the power flexed in cities…
01.22.18
11 items
Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen…

A 14-year history of Omarosa in front of the cameras.
01.22.18
Who’s Rory Farquharson? 3 Facts About Malia Obama’s…

Malia Obama's rumored British boyfriend Rory Farquharson led an interesting life before he met the former first daughter.
01.22.18
15 items
Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2018…

We rounded up all the hair products you need to achieve these looks.
01.22.18