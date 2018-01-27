Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B

Copyright © 2018 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Makeup is powerful. With its magic, you can literally become anyone you want. Youtube makeup guru Tamang Phan used the power of blush, concealer and lip gloss to transform herself from a regular degular girl to Cardi B.
Check out her video. Did she nail it?
YALL PLEASE WATCH THIS. I AM SCREAMING SO LOUDTTTTTTT LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/jZAPh3snZQ
— kashmir. (@kashmirVIII) January 26, 2018
YALL PLEASE WATCH THIS. I AM SCREAMING SO LOUDTTTTTTT LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/jZAPh3snZQ
— kashmir. (@kashmirVIII) January 26, 2018
The Grammys will be televised on Network Television tonight but you can watch the “Premiere Ceremony” ceremony live! The early awards…
Her name was Jholie Moussa.
Essie Grundy says she felt like she was being treated like a criminal, all for a 48-cent comb.
Jay-Z condemned President Donald Trump’s “sh_thole countries” remark about Africa and Haiti in an interview on CNN.
Rep. Maxine Waters will have a national platform on BET News to respond to President Donald Trump’s State of the…
Can you blame him though?
You know this tea will be pipping hot!
Roland Martin, Steve Harvey, Oprah and more.
Sanaa Lathan is breathtaking in a new photo shoot for Nappily Ever After. Sanaa has rocked a number of styles…
Jemele Hill was expected to leave her role on ESPN’s flagship show “SportsCenter” and join the staff of The Undefeated…