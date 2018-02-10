But Why? Stacey Dash Says She’s Considering Running For Congress

With a reality star in the White House, it’s no wonder that folks with absolutely no experience, including washed up celebs like Stacey Dash, believes that they can run for office.

Yes, you read that correctly: The former “Clueless” actress and fired Fox News contributor is seriously contemplating running for Congress.

Let Ms. Stacey tell it, there are a lot of people encouraging her to get her feet wet in politics.

“A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office,” she shared.

“I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?”

A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office. I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/L71fF0NnXR — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 9, 2018

While there were plenty of people clowning her, her echo-chamber fans truly gassed her up, telling her that she should absolutely do it:

@REALStaceyDash , please go for it!! You'd be a pleasant surprise!! — Living on Roadkill (@RiegelKyle) February 10, 2018

Please run for office! I am a conservative I am female I am Latina & I am a mother but most importantly I am a proud American. We need more representation in this country. Please take on that role for us. Show the world its possible to be a Woman of color with morals & modesty — Charity Faith Barrera (@Charitylove08) February 9, 2018

You are intelligent and articulate. You are brave.

GO FOR IT, GIRL! — Paige Rogers (@PaintingPastor) February 9, 2018

Liberal, the Democratic party is the definition of dumb, a la Maxine waters, Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Ted Lieu. You people think Bruce Jenner is a woman. Stacy Dash would make a fine Congresswoman. — Lovableconservative (@SellatiGiacomo) February 10, 2018

All this love later prompted her to confirm that she’s seriously going to consider it:

In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think. pic.twitter.com/e9z8MuFu5m — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 10, 2018

Here’s a thought Stacey:

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that Stacey is really going to run?

