But Why? Stacey Dash Says She’s Considering Running For Congress

With a reality star in the White House, this type of nonsense is to be expected.

'America' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

With a reality star in the White House, it’s no wonder that folks with absolutely no experience, including washed up celebs like Stacey Dash, believes that they can run for office.

Yes, you read that correctly: The former “Clueless” actress and fired Fox News contributor is seriously contemplating running for Congress.

Let Ms. Stacey tell it, there are a lot of people encouraging her to get her feet wet in politics.

“A number of people online and off have suggested I run for political office,” she shared.

“I wanted to see what my online community thinks of this idea as I mull the possibilities. Thoughts?”

While there were plenty of people clowning her, her echo-chamber fans truly gassed her up, telling her that she should absolutely do it:

All this love later prompted her to confirm that she’s seriously going to consider it:

Here’s a thought Stacey:

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that Stacey is really going to run?

 

