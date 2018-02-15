No She Didn’t: Watch This Woman Prove That The Only President She Acknowledges Is Obama

Source: Pool / Getty
We all miss the days of having Barack Obama in the White House.
One woman’s love for 44 is so strong that she went as far as to slap all the other former Presidents. Luckily, they were just wax figures — which means we can laugh.
Although we don’t condone violence, the visual itself is pretty satisfying. Seriously Obama — help.
