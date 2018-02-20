News & Gossip
Pastor Arrested After Robbing Sunday School Teacher

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: Erika Kyte / Getty

Pastor Anthony Morris, his wife and daughter of the St. Paul’s AME church have all been arrested. NY Post reports that the family robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church. They all have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The Sunday school teacher, 39-year-old, Nickema Turner was in her class teaching when suddenly her hair was being pulled. Zelda Morris, the pastors wife punched her in the face and threw her down to the floor. She then grabbed Turner’s purse and took items from it. Pastor Anthony allegedly held a gun to her while the altercation took place. We will keep you updated on this story.

