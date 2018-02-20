Pastor Arrested After Robbing Sunday School Teacher

Pastor Anthony Morris, his wife and daughter of the St. Paul’s AME church have all been arrested. NY Post reports that the family robbed a Sunday school teacher at their church. They all have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
The Sunday school teacher, 39-year-old, Nickema Turner was in her class teaching when suddenly her hair was being pulled. Zelda Morris, the pastors wife punched her in the face and threw her down to the floor. She then grabbed Turner’s purse and took items from it. Pastor Anthony allegedly held a gun to her while the altercation took place. We will keep you updated on this story.
RELATED: Trump-Worshiping, Colored Contacts Wearing Pastor Is Running For Office
RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Calls To Defend Crooked Church Pastor [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack’s Pastor Goes On Rant & Rebukes Trump’s Mama [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- 15 Little Known Facts About Malcolm X’s Life, From Birth To Death
- B’More Proud History Maker: Adrienne Simms
- Tavis Smiley Lawsuit Claims PBS Suspension For Sexual Misconduct Was Racist
- “Black Panther” Director To Reunite With Michael B. Jordan For Film About Atlanta Cheating Scandal
- Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth to Her Daughter
- How To Become A Lawyer Without Going To School [VIDEO]
- Wendy Williams Makes Shady Comment About Beyonce’s Singing [VIDEO]
- Trump Voters Want A White History Month
- Here’s Everyone Charged In The Trump Russia Investigation
- Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is Us’ Star Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Next Month