The Truth About Death Row Records Is Revealed In New ‘Death Row Chronicles’ Documentary

Magic 95.9
Suge Knight

Source: BET Networks / Miami Herald/TNS/ZUMAPRESS.com

On Tuesday, February 20, BET will premiere their six-part, three-night docu-series, chronicling the rise and fall of Death Row Records. Unlike documentaries in the past, Death Row Chronicles dives into the infamous record label as told by those involved.

Speaking to friends and family members of Suge Knight, and Suge himself (from prison), Death Row Chronicles begins by providing insight into the mogul’s upbringing. You’ll find out about his childhood, his days as a college football player and what lead him to the music industry. We’ll also hear from Michael “Harry O” Harris, the currently incarcerated drug kingpin who played a huge role in the founding of the label.

With testimony from Suge Knight, Kurupt, Michel’le, Danny Boy and others, in addition to unreleased footage and music from the Death Row vault, the series will take audiences deep inside the history of the renowned label and the legacy it left behind.

Hear the stories of Death Row and its artists, including Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur, starting Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 10:00PM ET.

Check out a clip below.

