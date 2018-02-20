News & Gossip
Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal’s Comments About Son’s Hair Upsets Many

Magic 95.9
VERSUS - Front Row - LFW September 2017

Source: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Getty

Hair can be a very sensitive topic for a lot of people. Recently, Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith felt some backlash after talking about her son’s hair. Rolling Out reports that fans immediately jumped into the comment section to tell her how they felt.

Smith wrote, “So my son wasn’t blessed with mommy’s “Hawaiin silky” as my sister @nikki_loraine likes to say. Can anyone suggest some good products or moisturizers? Nothing I’ve tried will help the dryness. His hair seems to just soak up everything instantly. Comment below if you’ve had this issue. Helllllllllllp.”

One fan commented back and said, “Wasn’t Blessed with his mommy’s Hawaiian silky!” He was perfectly blessed!!! SMH.” Smith ended up deleting the post after all the comments and people even began making fun of Ne-Yo. What do you think about her comments?

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

#CouplesWeLove: Ne-Yo And Crystal Renay's Love Is One In A Million

