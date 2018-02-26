Black History Month
B’More History Maker: Tonee Lawson

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Tonee Lawson

Source: Tonee Lawson

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Tonee Lawson, the founder and executive director of the BE Org, a nonprofit organization primarily serving the youth in the Baltimore-Washington Metro.

Here’s what her peers say:

The mission of the Be. Org is To encourage and nurture youth to live above their socially-imposed limitations; to develop their character, talents, and leadership skills allowing them to go beyond a dream and achieve remarkable excellence.

The goal is to build up and empower young people to withstand peer pressures, societal norms, and other negative influences. Our hopes are to create a strong focus to ensure lifelong success.

Radio One – Baltimore thanks you, Tonee!

The saying goes, “stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.” Here’s a look a few powerful images from people who risked their safety and image to stand for civil rights during some of the most controversial times in American history.

