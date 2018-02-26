B’More History Maker: Tonee Lawson

Click HERE to nominate a person from Baltimore who is making a difference in the community and deserves to be recognized for it.

This month, we’re honoring Baltimore History makers with much thanks and recognition. Today’s local spotlight is on Tonee Lawson, the founder and executive director of the BE Org, a nonprofit organization primarily serving the youth in the Baltimore-Washington Metro.

Here’s what her peers say:

The mission of the Be. Org is To encourage and nurture youth to live above their socially-imposed limitations; to develop their character, talents, and leadership skills allowing them to go beyond a dream and achieve remarkable excellence.

The goal is to build up and empower young people to withstand peer pressures, societal norms, and other negative influences. Our hopes are to create a strong focus to ensure lifelong success.

