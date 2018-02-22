R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added To Wakanda’s No Fly List

No one will ever forget that R. Kelly is an accused child predator. Therefore, his lust for underage girls in the great land of Wakanda. The R&B singer learned this the hard way on Twitter today.

As we all know, Black Panther is a cultural phenomena and since the film’s release people have been saying they are getting on the first flight to Wakanda. Including R. Kelly, see below:

Well, it looks like the “Trapped in the Closet” singer is on the no fly list. See the reactions below.

Hello #wakanda ICE, I have some information for you. Yes, he’s at the airport now… pic.twitter.com/F8X7Hx4nVM — Wakanda’s TOP Travel Agent (@kinkyhautecurl) February 22, 2018

Right when the plane lands pic.twitter.com/INqAzoqeT3 — LaQuinton (@laquinton) February 21, 2018

No teenage girls exist over there. pic.twitter.com/mkdWL8V1iV — JDegarson (@johndegarson) February 21, 2018

Every man in wakanda, thinking how they are gonna hide their wife and kids 😂 pic.twitter.com/FdNHP4q0pG — OGUNS (@damifreshyoo) February 21, 2018

Oh snap, now we know who they are all running to get. pic.twitter.com/HqN58xMl6W — ᴀʜᴍᴀᴅ ᴄʜɪʟᴅʀᴇꜱꜱ #WakandaForever (@AhmadChildress) February 22, 2018

Arguably, the best response came from former American Idol Frenchie Davis.

Not happening, Kells. You might want to focus on paying up thousands in unpaid rent. He reportedly owes $31,000 on his two residences — one was accused of trapping women in a sex cult.

SEE ALSO:

Here’s The Black Republican Who Hated ‘Black Panther’

Lesbian Romance Cut Out Of ‘Black Panther’