Auntie Maxine Claps Back Again! Trump Dragged For Saying She Needs IQ Test

When someone comes for U.S.Rep. Maxine Waters, she will clap back! This weekend, the California Democrat didn’t take too kindly to Trump insulting her intelligence and saying she needs an IQ test at the annual Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday night.

“Maxine Waters, ‘He must be impeached!’ That’s all she knows how to say, ‘He must be impeached!’ Impeached! … But he’s done nothing wrong,” Trump said, according to a transcript from Talking Points Memo. “Doesn’t matter, they say. What has he done wrong? ‘I don’t know! You got to be impeached!’ And then I say — I get in trouble for this — ‘She has to immediately, take an IQ test.’ And people go crazy.”

The Gridiron dinner is known to feature presidents throwing barbs at their cabinet, but Trump thought it was okay to go after Waters in his roast session. His so-called jokes fell flat, aiming those jokes at many targets, including Waters, Shareblue Media reported. Waters fired back on Twitter with some gut punches. Watch the video below.

“For a president whose own staff & appointees have referred to him as ignorant, stupid, & whose own Sec. of State Tillerson has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game,” Waters wrote on Twitter.

With the tweet, she referred to Rex Tillerson’s embarrassing refusal to deny that he reportedly said Trump was a “moron” in October.

For a president whose own staff & appointees have referred to him as ignorant, stupid, & whose own Sec. of State Tillerson has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

We know that Waters can stand up for herself against Trump to the point of pushing actively for his impeachment. What is unknown is how many more Black women will Trump keep coming after in his tweets, White House talks and public speeches. He has already taken shots at April Ryan, Jemele Hill and Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson for critiquing and speaking out about his actions. If Trump wants this coming for Black Americans to be part of his legacy, then that’s, well, sad.

