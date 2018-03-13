TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

IHOP Server Tells Black Patrons To Pay Before Eating

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A server at a Maine IHOP restaurant asked a group of black teenagers to pay upfront for their meal, prompting the manager to issue a public apology.

Manager Melvin Escobar told the Sun Journal newspaper that “this is the first time it happened, and that will be the last time.”

What happened on Sunday at the Auburn IHOP came to the attention of Escobar after a young man from Monmouth posted about it on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/avery.gagne/posts/1683431881692095?pnref=story

Escobar said he believed the server’s actions were not racially motivated but she was worried the kids would duck out on the $100 bill. The restaurant recently had some problems with teenagers walking out without paying, he said.

“IHOP and our franchisees strive to create a warm and hospitable dining experience for all guests, and this isolated incident is not reflective of that commitment nor tolerated,” the company said in a statement Monday night.

“The franchisee of this location is in the process of reaching out directly to the affected guests to apologize for an individual team member’s misguided actions as well as using this as an opportunity to underscore the values we uphold as a brand with his entire team.”

IHOP restaurants are franchised and run by International House of Pancakes LLC, a subsidiary of DineEquity Inc.

PHOTO: IHOP

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading IHOP Server Tells Black Patrons To Pay Before Eating

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
There’s A Serial Domestic Terrorist On The Loose,…

A series of deadly exploding packages in the Texas capital city have been left at the homes of unwitting Black…
03.13.18
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday…

Tracee showed the U.K. publication how we do fashion in America.
03.13.18
30 Days Gone: Shocking New Detail Emerges In…

There's new information in the CDC case.
03.13.18
10 items
All The Details On Every Outfit Cardi B.…

She arrived in style and left with two awards!
03.12.18
18 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: It Was All Black With…

Young Thug arrived in a colorful suit while Ashanti looked fine in wine.
03.12.18
Serena Williams Is Taking The World By Storm…

Williams is slaying on and off the court, and we’re here for it.
03.13.18
Nick Gordon Arrested In Florida For Assaulting His…

Gordon was the fiancé of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown.
03.13.18
Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black…

Sterling K. Brown returned to Wakanda in his Saturday Night Live debut to show Black Panther fans a scene that were…
03.12.18
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Teen Waitress Gets College Scholarship After…

Texas Southern University awarded Waffle House employee Evoni Williams $16,000 to help her study business management.
03.12.18
7 Times Black TV Shows Got Political And…

ABC has indefinitely shelved the episode, titled Please, Baby, Please, which was set for broadcast on Feb. 27.
03.12.18