News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Secure The Bag Talk: ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Trader Talks Bitcoin

Albert Nunez made a fortune working at the infamous Stratton Oakmont firm alongside the Wolf Of Wall Street in the 1990’s — here are his tips for winning big in the cryptocurrency game today.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment

With many people calling Bitcoin a scam, former Wall Street trader Albert Nunez breaks the latest financial craze down in basic terms and shares his personal experiences as a trader for the Wolf Of Wall Street Jordan Belfort’s Stratton Oakmont firm.

On episode 8 Elgindotcom is joined by JudeTruth and Dutchie Flair as he sits down to interview super stockbroker Albert Nunez to discuss his deep history in wallstreet and his transition to Cryptocurrency and the future of Crypto and technology.

Subscribe and listen on iTunes and Soundcloud.

 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Secure The Bag Talk: ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Trader Talks Bitcoin

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18